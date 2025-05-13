Valley expansion: ‘The Henry’ to open third location in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Fox Restaurant Concepts is cooking up a new location for ‘The Henry!’

Fox Restaurant Concepts The Henry North Scottsdale main entry.

The latest spot is said to be built from the ground up on the southwest corner of the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

“From early morning coffee runs to late-night cocktails, The Henry has always been about offering a space that feels like home, no matter the hour,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We’re excited to bring that same energy to North Scottsdale with a brand-new space that captures the spirit of what makes The Henry special—great food, welcoming design, and a strong sense of community.”



The new restaurant is slated to open in summer 2026.

Fox Restaurant Concepts The Henry- courtyard daytime rendering.

The latest food venue will feature a patio and "an all-new interior courtyard designed for effortless indoor-outdoor dining.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the grand opening of The Henry’s new Uptown location on Central Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, which marked the restaurant’s expansion in the Valley.

