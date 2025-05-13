Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Valley expansion: ‘The Henry’ to open third location in north Scottsdale

The latest food venue will feature an interior courtyard for indoor-outdoor dining
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Phoenix has a new exhibit that will take you on a poisonous learning adventure, there's a free Bubble Bash that'll pop up in the Valley, and Scottsdale will have a derby this May! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make plans for the family with this month’s list of events!
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Fox Restaurant Concepts is cooking up a new location for ‘The Henry!’

The Henry North Scottsdale main entry.
The Henry North Scottsdale main entry.

The latest spot is said to be built from the ground up on the southwest corner of the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

“From early morning coffee runs to late-night cocktails, The Henry has always been about offering a space that feels like home, no matter the hour,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We’re excited to bring that same energy to North Scottsdale with a brand-new space that captures the spirit of what makes The Henry special—great food, welcoming design, and a strong sense of community.”
 
The new restaurant is slated to open in summer 2026.

The Henry- courtyard daytime rendering.
The Henry- courtyard daytime rendering.

The latest food venue will feature a patio and "an all-new interior courtyard designed for effortless indoor-outdoor dining.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the grand opening of The Henry’s new Uptown location on Central Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, which marked the restaurant’s expansion in the Valley.

More Things to Do stories:
Kali Uchis

Things To Do

Kali Uchis to bring ‘The Sincerely, Tour’ to PHX Arena this summer

Nicole Gutierrez
A 'Buc-ee’s Travel Center' is coming to Goodyear, Arizona.

Things To Do

Buc-ee's to break ground this week on its first Arizona Travel Center

Nicole Gutierrez
‘The Power of Poison’ at the Arizona Science Center

Things To Do

‘The Power of Poison’: Inside the Arizona Science Center’s newest exhibition

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this May - read more about it right here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen