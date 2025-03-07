‘The Henry’ is set to open its second Phoenix location in April

PHOENIX — More than 10 years after opening ‘The Henry’ in Arcadia, Fox Restaurant Concepts has built a new location in Uptown!

Fox Restaurant Concepts Exterior Rendering of the Uptown Plaza location.

The new location near Central Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix was built from the ground up because the Applebee’s in the Uptown Plaza was demolished to create the new restaurant.

“In the same way our Arcadia restaurant has become woven into the fabric of the community, we envision The Henry Uptown as a gathering place for the Uptown Phoenix neighborhood and beyond,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We’re pleased to bring The Henry experience to such an iconic spot in Phoenix. From early-morning espresso runs and afternoon business lunches to late-night martinis with friends, we want everyone to feel at home any time of day.”

Nelson Partners Rendering | The Henry Uptown Interior

The Uptown location will feature a patio, a walk-up coffee bar, a private dining room, ‘warm leather banquettes, sky-blue tufted chairs and ornate wooden and marble tables.’

Fox Restaurant Concepts This restaurant is also open in the evening hours. “It's coming in for dinner, it's coming in with your family, it's coming in for a special occasion. It's coming into the bar for a happy hour. So, it gives us breakfast, lunch and dinner…and that's why [The Henry] makes the greatest neighborhood restaurant,” said Fox.

The new restaurant is expected to have a “more expansive bar offering” and a wider selection of "expertly crafted cocktails and curated wines."

It’s grand opening is set for April 2.

