‘Party in the Park’ all-day music festival in Gilbert to bring Pitbull, Baby Bash, and others this November

GILBERT, AZ — This November, Gilbert Regional Park will host the debut East Valley event "Party in the Park," featuring a lineup of artists announced by Activated Events, an independent live events company.

Pitbull, a.k.a. Mr. Worldwide, will headline the event!

“We’re beyond excited to bring Party in the Park to life in Gilbert,” said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Arizona has embraced Boots in the Park and The Smoke Show, and we knew it was time to bring something fresh, fun, and full of energy. Pitbull is the perfect artist to kick things off. Arizona is in for a party it won’t forget!”

Other confirmed artists for the musical event include Shaggy, Ginuwine, Ying Yang Twins, Baby Bash, and MIMS. Event officials stated that there are “more exciting additions to come.”

Organizers have yet to release the festival artist timeline.

Event organizers promise fans a full-day celebration with live music, nostalgic hits, interactive art installations, local food vendors, full-service bars, and more.

