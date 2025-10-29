‘The Mission’ restaurant eyes early 2026 opening date for new Gilbert location

GILBERT, AZ — ‘The Mission’ is making its way to the East Valley! The modern Latin restaurant, led by Chef Matt Carter, is set to open its third Arizona location in Gilbert’s Epicenter at Agritopia.

“We’re thrilled to bring The Mission to Gilbert,” said Chef Matt Carter, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Epicenter is such a vibrant and thoughtfully curated community, and we can’t wait to share the flavors, atmosphere, and energy of The Mission with new guests while giving our longtime fans another place to enjoy the experience.”

The news release stated that the new East Valley restaurant is targeting a January 2026 opening.

The Mission The Mission food/drink offerings.

The new restaurant of The Mission is said to feature its signature candle-lit interiors, Himalayan salt brick wall, and acclaimed menu—including tableside Guacamole, house-made tortillas, and the "Whole Roasted Pig Out" brunch feast.

The new location will feature a bar seating 20, two high-top community tables, and a private dining area accommodating 35–40 guests with ‘audiovisual capabilities.’

Can’t wait to try their entrees and cocktails? The Mission has two restaurants in Scottsdale:

