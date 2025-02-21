Watch Now
‘The Mission’ to open its third Arizona location in Gilbert’s Epicenter at Agritopia

Here's what you need to know about its third Valley location
GILBERT, AZ — ‘The Mission’ is expanding to the East Valley! The modern Latin restaurant led by Chef Matt Carter will open it’s third Arizona location in Gilbert’s Epicenter at Agritopia.

“We’ve always admired the vision behind Epicenter at Agritopia, so expanding The Mission to this incredible location feels like the perfect next step for us. We can’t wait to share our passion for Latin cuisine with the greater Gilbert community,” said Chef Matt Carter, of The Mission, in a news release sent to ABC15.

The Gilbert location is said to have indoor-outdoor seating, a bar, “a refreshed mission-style storefront,” and will feature its well-known glowing Himalayan salt block wall.

According to said news release, the new location “will also feature an agave-centric bar offering craft cocktails.”

An exact date for its grand opening is yet to be announced, but it plans to open in late 2025.

Can’t wait to try their entrees and cocktails? The Mission has two restaurants in Scottsdale:

  • 3815 N Brown Ave in Scottsdale
  • 7122 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 140 in Scottsdale

RELATED: ‘Salt and Straw’ opens its first AZ location at Gilbert’s Epicenter at Agritopia

