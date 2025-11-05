Someburros accelerates growth, eyes multiple Phoenix-area openings by 2026

PHOENIX — A longtime Valley-based Mexican food chain has plans to open several locations in the coming months across the Valley.

Someburros is the in the middle of a large expansion process and has recently signed deals in Maricopa, Peoria and Surprise with new restaurants expected to open in 2026.

“In recent years, we’ve moved from opening one new location every three or so years to now opening one or two locations every year,” Tim Vasquez, the owner of Someburros, said in a statement. “It is an exciting time for our family, and we are grateful for all those who have helped us succeed in this effort.”

