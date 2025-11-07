Dutch Bros accelerates expansion with 175 stores planned for 2026

After reporting a double-digit increase in its third quarter revenue, Dutch Bros, the popular beverage company that recently moved its headquarters from Oregon to Arizona, announced it will grow its footprint in 2026 even more than it did in 2025.

During the company’s earnings call on Wednesday, CEO and President Christine Barone said Dutch Bros will open 10% more stores next year than the 160 it is planning on opening this year.

“Our shop opening cadence is expected to accelerate heading into next year, with approximately 175 new system shops projected to open in 2026,” Barone said on the call. “Our pipeline, which has now reached record levels, has approved shops at a pace of 30-plus potential sites per month over the last six months as the investments in our real estate team and strong [average unit volumes] continue to reinforce our confidence in reaching our goal of 2,029 shops in 2029.”

