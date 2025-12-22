WATCH: Phoenix nursing school turns to AI for lessons on end-of-life care

Creighton University in Phoenix is using artificial intelligence to help educate students.

Professor Melissa Taylor helped develop an AI chatbot to help students get practice and have discussions on end-of-life care. Before the new technology, Taylor said they had a curriculum that professors would teach from.

“It’s also not a fun subject to teach. A lot of faculty shy away from it because it’s really emotional and challenging, so we need to find ways to adapt,” Taylor said.

Now, with this AI chatbot, they’re able to have conversations with a simulation.

In the video above, see how the AI chatbot works. ABC15 reporter Elenee Dao also speaks to students about how this has helped shape their education.