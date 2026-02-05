Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Republican lawmakers propose reforms to Arizona’s SNAP program

Republican lawmakers in the Arizona Legislature are introducing several measures aimed at reforming SNAP, which is federally funded but administered by the state.
PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers in the Arizona Legislature are introducing several measures aimed at reforming SNAP, which is federally funded but administered by the state.

Senate Majority Leader John Kavanagh, a Republican in Legislative District 3, says the legislation is aimed at reducing fraud and abuse.

He is also proposing measures to reduce Arizona’s error rate, or underpayments and overpayments. SNAP changes passed by Congress last summer will soon require states with error rates higher than 6% to cover a percentage of the benefits.

Arizona’s error rate was 8.84% in fiscal year 2024.

