Arrest made in 2019 shooting death of a teen in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man for the 2019 homicide of a teen.

In October 2019, officers found 18-year-old Ethan Derivera sitting in the driver's seat of a car, shot near 70th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Derivera was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

In late January 2026, an investigation led authorities to arrest 21-year-old Kevin Ramirez.

Ramirez was booked into jail on charges of first degree murder during commission of a crime and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.