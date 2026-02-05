Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Avondale police plead for help as it searches for Isabelle Comas

Avondale police released new photos in the investigation
New court paperwork obtained by ABC15 is shedding light into what may have happened to 21-year-old Isabella Comas more than a week after she went missing from the West Valley.
AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police detectives released new details on Thursday in their investigation into the search for Isabelle Comas. She is the subject of a Turquoise Alert and was last seen on Jan. 11.

Avondale police say Tommy Rodriguez remains a person of interest in this case and is believed to be connected to Comas’ disappearance.

In their investigation, police discovered that Rodriguez was driving Comas’ vehicle in the Globe area between 1:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on January 12. This was after her disappearance and before her vehicle was discovered abandoned in Phoenix.

Police said they found a large amount of blood in Comas' vehicle, and the front seat had been removed. Based on this evidence, police believe Comas suffered a life-threatening injury that, if left untreated, could result in death.

Detectives have coordinated with multiple agencies on search and rescue efforts both in the Valley and in the Globe area, and have been unable to find Comas.

Police also released new photos on Thursday. One is of Comas' car.

The other two photos are of Rodriguez.

Police say that the community has been extremely helpful in providing leads in the case, but they need more help. They are asking people in the Globe area to check their security footage from January 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call Avondale police at 623-333-7000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

