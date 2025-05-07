IKEA to open a 75,000-square-foot ‘one-level small-format store’ in Phoenix

PHOENIX — IKEA announced on Wednesday that it will open a ‘one-level small-format store’ in Phoenix! The announcement comes on the heels of the grand opening of their ‘Plan & Order’ point in Scottsdale.

“Although a smaller footprint than a traditional IKEA store, IKEA Phoenix will include multiple fully furnished room settings to explore. These thoughtfully designed spaces will showcase ‘local living’ solutions, tailored to reflect the unique everyday needs of the Phoenix community. Customers can shop the As-is Department at IKEA Phoenix, offering gently used products, discontinued items, and even more affordable home furnishings, helping give our products a second chance as part of our sustainability efforts. Plus, there will be IKEA food favorites! IKEA Phoenix will feature the new Swedish Deli concept, offering a variety of hot and cold food to enjoy in-store or take home for later,” read a statement sent by an IKEA representative to ABC15.

The Swedish Deli concept is expected to sell meatballs, plant balls, hot dogs, veggie dogs, plant dogs, and cinnamon buns.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the IKEA Phoenix location will offer more than 23,000 home furnishings items for immediate take-away, “primarily consisting of home furnishing accessories and about 75 small furniture items.” Larger items will be available to order online, with options for free store pickup.

“These new locations highlight our commitment to bring IKEA closer to the many people and make it easier and more affordable to access our home furnishing products and solutions,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer for IKEA U.S., in a news release.

The new Valley store of approximately 75,000 square feet will open at the Village Square II shopping center [4643 E. Cactus Rd]. An exact opening date for the Phoenix store has not been announced, but it’s slated to open in early 2026.

The announcement of this one-level small-format store in Phoenix marks the third Arizona IKEA store; all concepts are slightly different.

