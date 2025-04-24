PV adds Cala, Velvet Taco, Harry & Izzy’s, Too Sweet Cakes, and more to its lineup

PHOENIX — RED Development announced a new batch of tenants that will be joining the PV lineup, and for some, it’ll mark their Valley expansion!

RED Development | Too Sweet Cakes

The redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall will welcome the following businesses as part of the second phase of its rollout:



Cala

Velvet Taco

Too Sweet Cakes

Harry & Izzy’s

FACE FOUNDRIÉ

Zara Nail Bar

“We announced a lot of tenants [… and] they'll be a part of that phase two. There'll be many more to announce through the course of phase two; we just have a handful now we can talk about,” shared Kristen Hernandez, the senior director of marketing at RED Development, to ABC15.

RED Development | Velvet Taco

In addition to Velvet Taco, Cala is one of the restaurants that has decided to open its second Arizona location at PV.

“Our Old Town [Scottsdale] space is super, super high energy. It has, you know, beautiful music, it has great vibes, it caters to a kind of younger crowd in Old Town. So, coming to PV, we really looked at this as an opportunity for us to kind of elevate the brand, maybe take it up a notch with our service, with our menu offerings a little more sophisticated... I think great restaurants have to evolve, and I think we're going to play perfectly to the market that's right around this area,” said Beau MacMillan, Clive Collective Director of Culinary Operations and partner.

When will we see these new tenants open?

“Likely Q1 of 2026, we’ll see the next big round of openings for a handful [of these tenants]. Obviously, with that far out, we have some moving timelines, but Q1 will be a lot of our next round of openings for retailers and restaurants here,” said Hernandez.

RED Development

With phase two underway for the $2 billion redevelopment, how many stages of the development can we expect? “We anticipate building out the next few phases over the next five-plus years,” said Kristen.

WHAT’S NEXT & WHAT’S ALREADY OPEN

Wren House Brewing Co., Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, Frost Gelato Shoppe, and Distinctive Salon & Spa are set to open in May.

Other upcoming openings include Federal Pizza and The Vig, with opening dates to be announced by RED Development.

RED Development | Wren House Brewing Co. | House of Form Wren House Brewing Co. PV location

According to RED Development, the first phase of the $2 billion redevelopment is 100% leased and includes Whole Foods Market, Blanco Reserva Cocina + Cantina, Flower Child, Trevor’s Liquor, Sephora, European Wax Center, Hammer & Nails, SkinSpirit, and The Melt.

To see the full list of stores and restaurants currently open at PV, click here.

