IKEA to open new storefront concept at The Promenade Scottsdale

Here’s what we know about the new concept
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The new IKEA store in the Valley won't be the big warehouse store, like the one in Tempe, but rather a 'planning studio concept,' according to a news release sent to ABC15 by VESTAR.

“This new location is projected to open in April and will offer one-on-one consultation services for kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom design, as well as solutions for small-space living, providing a game-changing experience for homeowners and those looking to upgrade their spaces,” read the release that announced the opening its newest tenant at The Promenade Scottsdale.

2,161-square-foot IKEA planning studio concept store in Scottsdale.
The new format store is set to open later this month.

The IKEA storefront is set to open in April at The Promenade Scottsdale, located at Scottsdale Rd. and Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

IKEA ANNOUNCEMENTS

IKEA announced that they will open eight new stores throughout the country, including one in Arizona. The select stores are ‘Plan & Order’ points with pick-up.

ABC15 has reached out to VESTAR to confirm if their IKEA storefront is one of the eight ‘Plan & Order’ locations in the country.

