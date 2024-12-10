NCAA and Phoenix leaders start preparation for 2026 Women’s Final Four

PHOENIX — It might be more than 480 days before the NCAA will play the Women’s Final Four in Phoenix, but preparations are underway.

The NCAA and the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee unveiled the logo for the 2026 event the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Dec. 9. The debut of the logo also doubled as a way for leaders in sports, business and government to start rallying support for the mega event.

“Our community will unite behind this event – we have done so numerous times – and I know that Arizonans love to show the rest of the world our great hospitality,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said during the Dec. 9 event. “I am a strong supporter of these major sporting events … because of the great economic impact they bring to our state – they create jobs, they support small businesses across every sector, put our state in the spotlight.”

