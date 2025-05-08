GSQ will open Goodyear's first Trader Joe's; adds Black Rock Coffee and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill to lineup

GOODYEAR, AZ — RED Development and Globe Corp announced three new tenants that will be joining Goodyear’s GSQ!

According to a news release sent on behalf of the companies, the city’s first Trader Joe’s will open in a 13,500-square-foot location at GSQ.

“This location is a great fit for Trader Joe's, surrounded by growth, development, and a strong sense of community. We're excited to bring our unique products and hire more local, friendly crew to serve as Goodyear's neighborhood grocery store,” said in part Chris Warren, store captain at the future Goodyear Trader Joe’s, in a news release sent to ABC15.

An opening date for the Trader Joe’s has yet to be announced, but updates on this location are said to be posted on the company’s website as they become available.

Others to join the lineup include Black Rock Coffee Bar and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, both slated to open in 2026. Here’s what we know about these two tenants:



The Black Rock Coffee Bar will be a 1,460-square-foot storefront that will have a drive-thru.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will reportedly open in a 5,658-square-foot standalone building that will have a 700-square-foot outdoor patio.

“We’ve worked closely with Trader Joe’s for years to make this a reality for Goodyear, and we’re proud to see it come to fruition at GSQ,” said Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development, in said news release. “This is the kind of project where every tenant contributes to something greater and is a true destination that reflects the community’s energy and momentum. The addition of Trader Joe’s and these renowned restaurants reflects not only the market's strength, but Goodyear's vibrant energy and the distinct sense of place we’re creating at GSQ.”

WHAT’S GSQ

Goodyear’s GSQ is a mixed-use development near 150th Drive and McDowell Road that aims to become the city’s cultural hub.

Although the development is under construction, with more tenants on the way, there are several things open now, such as F45, Harkins Theatres, Bacchus Wine & Debauchery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Yard, and more. You can find the complete directory right here.

Plus, a new AC Hotels by Marriott with 135 rooms is planned for Goodyear's GSQ mixed-use development just south of the city hall and library along McDowell Road. You can read more about the new four-story hotel right here.

