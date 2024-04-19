GSQ: Here’s what’s coming to the area of 150th Drive and McDowell Road in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A lot is happening in the West Valley, specifically in the land near 150th Drive and McDowell Road in the city of Goodyear!

Civic Square at GSQ is home to the new Goodyear City Hall, and the area is still under development as it will welcome several restaurants, housing, and office spaces.

“What we call, Goodyear Civic Square or GSQ is 47 acres total and [...] we've completed probably about half of that. So, […] there's going to be an apartment project up here, and some additional office over here,” said Michael Olsen, Chief Financial Officer at Globe Corporation, who added that in addition to the land that’s under construction for the next phases, they’re also working on their joint venture with Red Development that’s more than 100 acres of land.

A hotel for Civic Square at GSQ is also in the works.

“We've already had a couple application meetings with the city, and it's being designed as a 132-room hotel; we’re not quite sure what the brand is, but it's going to be a fairly high-end brand,” shared Olsen with ABC15.

Essentially, the mission of the rollout of GSQ is for it to be a “walkable urban center.”

“Just having a full mixed-use project with a park that gets activated every weekend with events driven by the city. It just really started to come together as a new downtown concept,” said Olsen.

CBRE Rendering and layout of what’s to come at ‘Civic Square at GSQ.’

“The way this is designed, we have a master drainage plan that allows for much higher density than normal; between that and having close to 2,000 parking spaces and these two garages, it really allows for super high density. So yeah, this is [and] will be the new downtown for the city of Goodyear,” said Olsen.

CONFIRMED TENANTS TO OPEN



The Stillery

Bacchus Wine Bar

Copper & Sage, a gastropub

High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill

The Yard Milkshake Bar

Shake Shack

F45 Training

Miyu Nails and Spa

Over Easy

Spitz Restaurant

Olsen confirmed to ABC15 that the following tenants will open later this year: The Stillery, Bacchus Wine Bar, Copper & Sage, The Yard, Spitz, Miyu Nails and Spa, and F45 Training. Opening dates for these businesses are yet to be finalized.

CBRE Renderings of what buildings will look like at the Civic Square at GSQ.

High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill and the restaurant Over Easy “will open probably first quarter next year,” added Olsen.

WHAT’S OPEN RIGHT NOW?



Goodyear City Hall and Library

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Harkins Estrella Falls

“This is the number one theater in their chain every single month since they opened in 2016. It's the number it's in the top 10 all theaters in the entire country of all theater owners, just because of the volume that it does,” Olsen shared with ABC15.



THE JOINT VENTURE

There’s more coming to that area.

“We don't necessarily call us, ourselves developers. We don't have a big staff. This project is something we've developed by ourselves. But what we wanted to do is bring in a larger development partner that has more tenant relationships and has done larger scale projects,” said Olsen.

This multi-acre joint venture between Globe and RED will also be called GSQ, according to Olsen and they are working on the names for the blocks that’ll be part of the development.

CBRE An aerial rendering of the multi-acre development of GSQ.

“It’s about 106 acres […] it's really all supposed to be a mixed-use, we'll probably have 200 to 300,000 square feet of retail here, which will be you know, anything from a specialty grocer to retail, we expect to have kind of an entertainment sector here could be some pickleball concepts, certainly some high-end retail that you would see typical for the tenants that Red [Development] leases to, we're going to have residential here, there's been discussion of an additional hotel and Convention Center,” said Olsen. “It really is an open slate and we're just really in the early stages of design and talking to tenants. So, there's really nothing we have to announce here yet, but we expect to have some announcements coming up.”

