Goodyear is adding to its growing downtown collection with a new four-story hotel.

A new AC Hotels by Marriott with 135 rooms is planned for Goodyear's GSQ mixed-use development just south of the city hall and library along McDowell Road.

The new hotel will feature modern rooms targeted at business and leisure travelers with a lounge, bar, dining options, business center and outdoor pool. It will also include 1,200 square feet of meeting space.

