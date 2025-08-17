Man killed in hit-and-run crash while riding scooter in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man riding an electric scooter was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say 27-year-old Eden Cuautli Zacatelco was riding westbound on Indian School when he was hit by a black truck.

Fire crews rushed Zacatelco to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Detectives say the truck involved did not stay at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.