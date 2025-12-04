Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phoenix police reminding community about e-bike safety ahead of holidays

A man on an e-bike was seriously hurt in a crash in Phoenix Wednesday night
PHOENIX — A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a car while riding an electric bike, Phoenix police say.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Video after the crash showed the mangled e-bike in the roadway. Police say the bike operator was seriously hurt, and the driver stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but intoxication is not believed to have been a factor.

While the exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined, this incident brings up a larger conversation about road safety and e-bike operation.

Phoenix Police Department has a list online about rules of the road while operating electric bikes and scooters.

They have also put out a reminder to the community about safety before the holiday season, when some may be considering gifting an e-bike.


E-Bike Smart offers a variety of safety tips and quizzes about electric bikes. Click here for more.

RELATED: Police urge parents to talk to teens about e-bike safety amid issues

