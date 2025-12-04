Nearly 300 acres of state land at Desert Ridge heads to auction

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Land Department is preparing to auction off another chunk of prime land it owns in the Desert Ridge area.

About 294 acres off 40th Street and Deer Valley Drive will go up for auction – likely in the second quarter of next year, though an exact date has not yet been set.

The appraised value of the site, which is typically the starting bid, is $108,284,000, or about $368,400 per acre, according to documents submitted with the ASLD.

Documents also show that the applicant plans to develop the site for residential uses, and the property is already zoned for that.

