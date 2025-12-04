Second wrong-way driver on Loop 303 taken into custody for impairment this week

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A wrong-way driver on Loop 303 was taken into custody early Thursday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say.

Just before 2 a.m., a wrong-way vehicle was reported along L-303 near milepost 109, which is near Glendale Avenue.

DPS says the vehicle was located and the driver was taken into custody. Impairment is suspected.

No collisions or injuries were reported during this incident.

Officials did not provide further details on where the driver may have gotten on the freeway or how long the vehicle was headed in the wrong direction.

This wrong-way driving incident comes just days after a Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy collided with a wrong-way driver on Loop 303 near Bell Road.

That incident happened on Monday, and the driver of that wrong-way vehicle was also reportedly found to be impaired and processed for DUI.