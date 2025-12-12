Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit coming to Phoenix in 2026

PHOENIX — Phoenix has landed another major national event.

Forbes will bring its annual 30 Under 30 Summit to Phoenix for a three-year run from 2026 to 2028, the media company announced Dec. 11.

The event, which Forbes touts as "the largest global gathering of young entrepreneurs, founders, creators and innovators," is expected to attract between 5,000 and 10,000 people to the Valley, said Randall Lane, chief content officer at Forbes.

The four-day event will be held from April 19 to April 22 next year, and Forbes is currently in the process of establishing a home base for the Arizona summit. This year's summit was held in Columbus, Ohio, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

