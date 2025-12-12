Maricopa County cuts 53 pages from zoning rules to speed up housing development

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Real estate attorneys and home builders are applauding zoning ordinance changes adopted by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

The board voted unanimously Dec. 10 to approve significant updates to the decades-old ordinance.

Jordan Rose, a long-time zoning attorney and founder of Rose Law Group, said the modernized zoning ordinance cuts out the needless government regulations that lead to price escalation in the housing market and prioritizes AI infrastructure uses — addressing some critical issues.

"I would bet that this new ordinance will be plagiarized and adopted by local governments around the country, as it comprehensively speaks to the future of growth and development," Rose said.

