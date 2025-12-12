Arizona announces $5 million in grant funding for advanced manufacturing training

PHOENIX — Arizona leaders are taking steps to strengthen the state’s position as a major tech hub, announcing that the Department of Economic Security secured $5 million to boost workforce development and job training.

The multimillion-dollar Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor, is part of a national effort to accelerate innovation, strengthen domestic manufacturing and address critical workforce needs, according to DES Director Michael Wisehart.

“This grant represents yet another investment into the state’s workforce,” Wisehart said in an announcement. “DES is excited to capitalize on this opportunity to help aspiring Arizonans break into highly skilled, in-demand professions.”

Arizona is among 14 states receiving these grants, with federal authorities awarding more than $86 million nationwide to support workforce development and innovation.

How will grant money support advanced manufacturing in Arizona?

With support from the grant money, DES will partner with colleges and training institutes across the state, along with local workforce partners, to deliver robust job training to at least 1,000 people. This will take place over the course of around three years, or 45 months.

Gov. Katie Hobbs lauded the news, saying that building strong local workforce connections will make it easier for people to find jobs at the major tech companies that have set up shop in Arizona.

“We are continuing to deliver the Arizona Promise and bring work opportunities in high-demand careers to people across our state,” Hobbs said.

“We launched Talent Ready AZ to connect Arizonans to education and training that lead to family-sustaining jobs. This funding builds on these efforts to create more career pathways and bolster our advanced manufacturing workforce.”

DES will partner with workforce boards in Pinal County, Phoenix and Maricopa County. It will also work with employers like TSMC, Boeing and Lucid to recruit and train talent for advanced manufacturing.

In addition, DES will coordinate with state agencies such as the Office of Economic Opportunity and the Arizona Commerce Authority.