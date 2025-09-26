Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Killers to headline the 2026 ‘Concert in the Coliseum’

The concert takes place at the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Killers will take center stage at the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale!

The 2026 Concert in the Coliseum, presented by Swire Coca-Cola, will take place on January 31, 2026.

“The Concert in the Coliseum has quickly become the signature event to kick off the week that is 'The People’s Open,' said Jason Eisenberg, Tournament Chairman of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, in a news release sent to ABC15. “The Killers have been on our radar for years; they embody the spirit and energy of the loudest hole in golf. We can’t wait for them to hit the stage and create another memorable night at the WM Phoenix Open.”

General admission tickets are said to go on sale on Friday, October 3, at 10 a.m. at WMPhoenixOpen.com.

