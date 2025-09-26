The Killers to headline the 2026 ‘Concert in the Coliseum’

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Killers will take center stage at the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale!

Ohhh baby! Concert in the Coliseum is BACK at the iconic 16th hole. The one, the only, @thekillers are bringing their legendary anthems to center stage. This one’s gonna be massive. Set your alarms - tickets drop one week from today.



The 2026 Concert in the Coliseum, presented by Swire Coca-Cola, will take place on January 31, 2026.

“The Concert in the Coliseum has quickly become the signature event to kick off the week that is 'The People’s Open,' said Jason Eisenberg, Tournament Chairman of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, in a news release sent to ABC15. “The Killers have been on our radar for years; they embody the spirit and energy of the loudest hole in golf. We can’t wait for them to hit the stage and create another memorable night at the WM Phoenix Open.”

General admission tickets are said to go on sale on Friday, October 3, at 10 a.m. at WMPhoenixOpen.com.