Things to do: Mercury playoffs, ASU football, Zorro, The Price is Right Live On Stage, and more!

AP Images, David Allen - provided by Opera San José, The Price is Right Live On Stage
Posted

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 26-28.

Friday, September 26

Mexican Baseball Fiesta

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: American Family Fields of Phoenix
Cost: $22.50 general admission, $10 for kids 6 and under

Play ball! The Mexican Baseball Fiesta takes place September 26-28 at American Family Fields of Phoenix. The Mexican Baseball Fiesta is a cultural event that celebrates the sport of baseball in Mexico. The fiesta features games between teams from the Mexican Pacific League, as well as other events such as concerts, dance performances, and food festivals.

Disney’s Frozen The Musical

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - October 26
Where: Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start around $59

Disney’s Frozen is the Broadway musical sensation that takes the beloved animated film and expands its heart, depth, and magic for the stage. Follow the epic story of royal sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate icy powers, dangerous secrets, and the healing strength of love. Featuring all your favorite songs like “Let It Go,” “Love Is an Open Door,” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and more.

Arizona State Fair

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - Oct. 26
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $17.50 general admission

Get excited for the Arizona State Fair! Enjoy classic rides, games, food, and the fun now through October 26.

Celebrating the Arizona State Fair

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Over 240+ restaurants in Arizona
Cost: Prix fixe menus for $33, $44, or $55 per person

Get ready to spice up your dining life during Arizona Restaurant Week. We’re serving up a state-sized plate of choices, from sizzling Southwestern flavors and your favorite comfort food to luxe dining experiences and flavors from around the globe. We hope you’re hungry! Enjoy three-course prix fixe menus for $33, $44, or $55 per person.

Arizona Restaurant Week

TEMPO

When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Civic Space Park, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50

Tempo is a two-night dance party at Civic Space Park in Downtown Phoenix. We’re taking over the park directly beneath the massive net sculpture 'Her Secret Is Patience' and turning it into a dance floor under the desert sky.

Tempo at Civic Space Park.png

CFB: No. 24 TCU vs. ASU

When: 6 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $40

The ASU Sun Devils will host No. 24 TCU on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Arizona St Mississippi St Football
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off to running back Kyson Brown (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WNBA Semifinals Game 3: Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Phoenix Mercury will face off against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA Playoff Semifinals on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Storm Mercury Basketball
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with forward Satou Sabally (0) during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Phoenix, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Busta Rhymes

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $50

Get ready for rapid-fire rhymes, wild energy, and that signature growl that makes your soul bounce – Busta Rhymes is taking over The Showroom!

2025 MTV VMAs - Show
Busta Rhymes performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Saturday, September 27

Ballet Under the Stars

When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, Goodyear on Friday | Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix on Saturday
Cost: Free event

Free and open to the public, Ballet Under the Stars allows Arizona communities to enjoy dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with a stage, lighting, costumes, and beautiful Arizona weather. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary. You won’t want to miss this perfect show for the entire family – it is a great way to introduce ballet to your children for the first time!

Mudvayne: L.D. 50 25th Anniversary Tour

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $55

Get ready to rock! Mudvayne is playing its L.D. 50 25th Anniversary Tour at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Mudvayne
Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Superhero/First Responders Night: Oakland Roots vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: Tickets start around $21

Zorro at Arizona Opera

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. | Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Opera, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30

A whirlwind of action and romance blazes across the stage in ZORRO. Trained in secret, Diego de la Vega returns home to a land ruled by oppression—and rises as Zorro, the masked swashbuckling defender of the people. Passions ignite and swords clash when he must battle corrupt power, confront lost love, and spark a revolution. Performed in English and Spanish, the iconic masked avenger is reimagined in a gripping new crowd-pleasing opera.

The Format

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds
Cost: Tickets start at $25

The Format returns to the stage for the first time in years with a very special hometown show at the Arizona State Fair. Don’t miss Nate Ruess and Sam Means live at the historic Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 27.

The Format at Arizona State Fair.png

Sunday, September 28

The Price is Right Live On Stage

When: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start around $60

“Come on Down” to The Price Is Right Live™, and experience for yourself the interactive, live (non-televised) stage version of the legendary television game show. This family-friendly show is making its way to you, along with all your favorite games, fabulous prizes, and all the excitement you know and love!

WNBA Semifinals Game 4: Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 5 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Phoenix Mercury will square off against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals.

Sparks Mercury Basketball
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Alex G

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $55

—---

