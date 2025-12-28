Apostle Jeffrey R. Holland of LDS Church dies at 85

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles died early Saturday at the age of 85, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced.

Holland had been admitted to the hospital earlier in the week due to complications associated with kidney disease. He died at approximately 3:15 a.m. while surrounded by his family.

After serving as the president of Brigham Young University from 1980-1989, Holland became an Apostle in June 1994, and was its second-longest serving member after President Dallin H. Oaks.

“I have loved President Holland since those early days [as a young missionary],” said Elder Quentin L. Cook, who added that he had a “fabulous” talent for teaching the gospel, along with “enormous spiritual depth."

Holland's wife, Patricia, died in July 2023. The couple is survived by their three children, 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Holland was next in line to lead the church under a long-established succession plan. Henry B. Eyring, who is 92 and one of Oaks' two top counselors, is now next in line for the presidency.

Experts on the faith pointed to Holland's declining health in October when Oaks did not select him as a counselor. He attended several church events that month in a wheelchair.

Holland grew up in St. George, Utah, and worked for many years in education administration before his call to join the ranks of church leadership.