Paradise Valley school district fires superintendent after months on leave

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — The Paradise Valley Unified School District terminated Superintendent Dr. C. Cummings overnight following months of administrative leave, citing contract violations and failure to disclose information on his job application.

The school board accused Cummings of unprofessional behavior, insubordination, and failing to properly disclose previous issues when he applied for the position. He was placed on leave just months after starting the job in July.

The allegations against Cummings stem from his behavior both at Paradise Valley and his previous district in South Bend, Indiana. According to news outlets from South Bend, Cummings was placed on leave there for possibly inflating student grades.

The legal officer advising Paradise Valley said Cummings didn't properly disclose this information when applying for the superintendent position.

"The question to him was, have you ever been bought out of a contract or placed on administrative leave? If so, please explain limit 200 words. Well, Mr. Or Dr Cummings didn't even need that 200-word limit. He answered no," the PVUSD hearing officer said.

Cummings had a base salary was $230,000. His contract was set to end on June 30, 2027.

Dan Courson is listed on the district's website as the acting superintendent.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.