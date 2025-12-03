Paradise Valley Unified superintendent faces termination after prior allegations are brought 

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — The new superintendent of Paradise Valley Unified School District has 10 days starting Wednesday to appeal a decision by the Board to adopt charges against him; otherwise, he faces termination.

Tuesday night, the Paradise Valley Unified School Board adopted a summary of charges against Dr. C. Todd Cummings, which includes potentially failing to disclose information on his job application, insubordination, unprofessional conduct and misrepresenting himself to the board, among other things.

"We do not determine whether the allegations in the statement of charges are true today and cannot delve into the details of the case,” Board President Anne Greenberg said. "Rather, we only decide today whether the district would have sufficient cause to dismiss Superintendent C. Todd Cummings, if the allegations are true.”

Cummings began his contract in July, but months after that start date, the school district placed him on leave.

According to Cummings’ contract, he was being paid a base salary of $230,000. His contract was set to end on June 30, 2027.

According to news outlets from South Bend, Indiana, where Cummings was previously employed at the South Bend School Corporation, he was placed on leave earlier this year after allegations that he possibly artificially inflated students' grades.

An investigator, Tim Corbett, hired by the South Bend Community School Corporation, told ABC15 that the investigation is still ongoing.

Reports showed Cummings was placed on leave earlier this year. However, Paradise Valley Unified’s governing board announced they chose Cummings as the next superintendent in March. In April, Corbett and auditor Dianne Froehkle presented some findings to the board.

“There were reports that were given that grades had been changed and that students had been granted credit and grades that were not earned by academic resources. What we found is that there is evidence that supports those claims,” Froehkle said in the meeting.

ABC15 obtained emails sent to the Paradise Valley Unified School District in the spring by parents and those from his former Indiana school system, bringing up the out-of-state allegations.

School district officials at the time acknowledged the emails and said they would be sent to board members.

Some attending Tuesday night’s meeting said they want to see a stronger vetting process the next time a superintendent is hired.

"I hope the next time that they don't use the same firm, and they vet those firms, and they make sure those firms vet those candidates,” Susan Winder said. "These are kids that need to be educated and that needs to come first.”

After Tuesday’s decision, the district and board president released the following statements:

"After receiving a complaint against Dr. Cummings, he was placed on administrative leave to allow for an investigation into the complaint, as would be the process for any certificated employee. An investigation was conducted by an independent third party and as a result, the Governing Board was asked to adopt a statement of charges that fi determined to be true would lead to Dr. Cummings's dismissal. In adopting the statement of charges, the Board did not make any determination regarding the veracity of the allegations, only that if they are true then the district has sufficient cause to discharge Dr. Cummings. Per the statutory process being followed, which is contained in his contract, Dr. Cummings may request a hearing on this matter."

Anne Greenberg

Governing Board President

Paradise Valley Unified School District:

"The Paradise Valley Unified School District Governing Board process regarding the superintendent's employment is actively underway. The Board is working to navigate this situation, adhering to all applicable legal and contractual requirements. We understand that the community may have questions. Thus far, much of the process has taken place in executive session. These executive session discussions are required under Arizona law to remain confidential.

What PVSchools can share is this: The essential work of the district has continued. Our dedicated leaders across the district have ensured that the focus remains squarely on students and staff. Day-to-day operations have continued seamlessly, ensuring a stable and effective learning and work environment.”