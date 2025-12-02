WATCH: Phoenix woman transforms carport into humble pantry for neighbors in need

PHOENIX — After being laid off from the company she’d devoted 12 years to, Chelsea Kenney suddenly found herself with something she wasn’t used to: time.

While her husband kept working, she took a moment to breathe before jumping back into the job hunt. But when SNAP benefits were delayed for many across the Valley, Chelsea decided to turn her time off into something that mattered.

She transformed her Phoenix home's carport into “The Giving Tree Pantry,” a quiet, no-questions-asked spot stocked with food and essentials for anyone who needs them.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Chelsea has watched neighbors drop off donations, and others pick them up, all without applause or attention — that is, until a woman named Kimberly reached out to ABC15, wanting the world to know about the woman behind this humble little pantry, and the impact Chelsea is making on her street.

Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.