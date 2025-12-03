WATCH: Arizona Heat Standards Coalition demands for more enforceable heat protections

Though the temperatures have cooled off, work is still being done to protect outdoor workers from the sweltering Arizona heat.

On Tuesday morning, labor groups and organizations part of the Arizona Heat Standards Coalition dropped off a petition to the Governor’s Office, demanding enforceable heat protections for workers. This comes as the state’s Workplace Heat Safety Task Force is wrapping up its work and will soon give recommendations to the governor as part of her executive order earlier this year.

Arizona does not have detailed, formal heat standards for workplaces, but the recommendations that are being created may change that.

The deadline for those recommendations is by the end of this month, and the Industrial Commission of Arizona told ABC15 that guidance will be submitted well before the end of the month.

In the video player above, hear from outdoor workers about the conditions they work in, and a task force member about what they’re considering for recommendations.