Things to do: APS Electric Light Parade, Shane Gillis, Tempe Festival of the Arts, Cardinals & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on December 5-7.
Friday, December 5
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50
SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Celebrate the season of joy at our annual Holiday Pops Spectacular! This festive performance is sure to lift your spirits, featuring carols and hymns from various traditions. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with music that will leave you feeling merry and bright. Guest conductor Lawrence Loh returns to the Phoenix Symphony, joined by the Phoenix Symphony Chorus and guest artists.
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - Dec. 28
Where: Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start around $60
A story of redemption, second chances, and the power of human kindness, A Christmas Carol is a musical journey through the heart of one man’s transformation. On one fateful Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who guide him through his Past, Present, and Future, leading him to discover the true spirit of Christmas.
When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: The Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Join us for an evening that moves, inspires, and celebrates creativity in dance with FREE museum admission!
First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum
When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free admission
PhxArt First Fridays are back! In celebration of Flowers of the Punjab and the re-opening of the North Wing, come celebrate and warm up at PhxArt’s First Friday, December 5, 2025, from 5–8 pm.
When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay as you wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Comedian Shane Gillis will hit the stage at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, December 5. Gillis is one of the industry’s leading touring comics, currently in the midst of a 39-city international tour.
Saturday, December 6
When: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $50, Kids 12 & under free
FuelFest returns to Firebird Motorsports Park on Saturday, December 6, bringing a full day of high-octane entertainment to the Valley. The event will feature drag racing, more than 700 show cars, live-action drifting with fan ride-alongs, and a live concert. Special guests Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker will also be on-site for meet-and-greets.
When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: Free entry - $10 parking
A magical night market with food trucks, holiday shopping, Santa visits, crafts, music & glowing Christmas vibes in Goodyear!
When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery, Fountain Hills
Cost: Free event
Avenue of the Fountains will turn into a winter wonderland with thousands of lights, Santa arriving on a fire truck, and a Hot Air Balloon Glow lighting up the sky. Local artists will join the festivities with an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” contest, where visitors can vote for Best of Show.
Jerry Colangelo Classic: Oklahoma State vs. Grand Canyon
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Grand Canyon University will host Oklahoma State in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Central Ave. & Montebello Ave. to 7th St. and Indian School Rd.
Cost: Free event
The streets of Central Phoenix were shining this weekend for the 38th annual APS Electric Light Parade! This year’s theme is ‘Let It Glow’ and will feature over 100 colorful floats decked out in Christmas lights. The line-up of custom floats and participants showcased marching bands, first responders, Valley non-profits, some of Arizona’s professional sports teams, and many others. The parade will kicked off on Saturday, December 6 at 7 p.m. at Central Avenue and Montebello before ending at 7th Street and Indian School Road.
Jerry Colangelo Classic: Oklahoma vs. Arizona State
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Arizona State will take on Oklahoma in the Jerry Colangelo Classic! Tip-off is Saturday at 8 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Sunday, December 7
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 2:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $80
The Arizona Cardinals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday at 2:25 p.m.
Fall Tempe Festival of the Arts
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Downtown Tempe
Cost: Free event
Tempe Festival of the Arts has a 50+ year history in Tempe and takes place in early December and early to mid-March each year. It is one of the oldest festivals in the Southwest. The festival has grown to become a Tempe point of pride and a favorite of our residents and visitors. Guests enjoy artists from around the country, local music, a Kids Block and many great food options - all located on the streets of historic Mill Avenue.
Wigwam Holiday Festival of Arts
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park
Cost: Free event
Celebrate the start of the holiday season at the enchanting Wigwam Holiday Festival of Arts! This captivating weekend event blends art, entertainment, and festive cheer against the backdrop of one of Arizona’s most iconic landmarks. Patrons will discover a diverse array of handcrafted artworks and unique creations from dozens of talented artists.
Vintage Market Days: A Very Vintage Christmas
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler
Cost: $5 on Friday | $10 on Saturday & Sunday
Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more.
