Things to do: APS Electric Light Parade, Shane Gillis, Tempe Festival of the Arts, Cardinals & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on December 5-7.

Friday, December 5

Shucked

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

Holiday Pops Spectacular

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Celebrate the season of joy at our annual Holiday Pops Spectacular! This festive performance is sure to lift your spirits, featuring carols and hymns from various traditions. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with music that will leave you feeling merry and bright. Guest conductor Lawrence Loh returns to the Phoenix Symphony, joined by the Phoenix Symphony Chorus and guest artists.

A Christmas Carol

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - Dec. 28

Where: Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start around $60

A story of redemption, second chances, and the power of human kindness, A Christmas Carol is a musical journey through the heart of one man’s transformation. On one fateful Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who guide him through his Past, Present, and Future, leading him to discover the true spirit of Christmas.

First Friday at Heard Museum

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: The Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Join us for an evening that moves, inspires, and celebrates creativity in dance with FREE museum admission!

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

PhxArt First Fridays are back! In celebration of Flowers of the Punjab and the re-opening of the North Wing, come celebrate and warm up at PhxArt’s First Friday, December 5, 2025, from 5–8 pm.

First Fridays in the Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay as you wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

Shane Gillis

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Comedian Shane Gillis will hit the stage at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, December 5. Gillis is one of the industry’s leading touring comics, currently in the midst of a 39-city international tour.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Host Shane Gillis speaks at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Saturday, December 6

FuelFest

When: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $50, Kids 12 & under free

FuelFest returns to Firebird Motorsports Park on Saturday, December 6, bringing a full day of high-octane entertainment to the Valley. The event will feature drag racing, more than 700 show cars, live-action drifting with fan ride-alongs, and a live concert. Special guests Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker will also be on-site for meet-and-greets.

Goodyear Christmas Village

When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Goodyear Ballpark

Cost: Free entry - $10 parking

A magical night market with food trucks, holiday shopping, Santa visits, crafts, music & glowing Christmas vibes in Goodyear!

Stroll in the Glow

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery, Fountain Hills

Cost: Free event

Avenue of the Fountains will turn into a winter wonderland with thousands of lights, Santa arriving on a fire truck, and a Hot Air Balloon Glow lighting up the sky. Local artists will join the festivities with an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” contest, where visitors can vote for Best of Show.

Jerry Colangelo Classic: Oklahoma State vs. Grand Canyon

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Grand Canyon University will host Oklahoma State in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

APS Electric Light Parade

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Central Ave. & Montebello Ave. to 7th St. and Indian School Rd.

Cost: Free event

The streets of Central Phoenix were shining this weekend for the 38th annual APS Electric Light Parade! This year’s theme is ‘Let It Glow’ and will feature over 100 colorful floats decked out in Christmas lights. The line-up of custom floats and participants showcased marching bands, first responders, Valley non-profits, some of Arizona’s professional sports teams, and many others. The parade will kicked off on Saturday, December 6 at 7 p.m. at Central Avenue and Montebello before ending at 7th Street and Indian School Road.

Jerry Colangelo Classic: Oklahoma vs. Arizona State

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Arizona State will take on Oklahoma in the Jerry Colangelo Classic! Tip-off is Saturday at 8 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Sunday, December 7

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $80

The Arizona Cardinals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday at 2:25 p.m.

Jason Behnken/AP Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) and Cardinals guard Isaiah Adams (74) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Fall Tempe Festival of the Arts

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Downtown Tempe

Cost: Free event

Tempe Festival of the Arts has a 50+ year history in Tempe and takes place in early December and early to mid-March each year. It is one of the oldest festivals in the Southwest. The festival has grown to become a Tempe point of pride and a favorite of our residents and visitors. Guests enjoy artists from around the country, local music, a Kids Block and many great food options - all located on the streets of historic Mill Avenue.

Wigwam Holiday Festival of Arts

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park

Cost: Free event

Celebrate the start of the holiday season at the enchanting Wigwam Holiday Festival of Arts! This captivating weekend event blends art, entertainment, and festive cheer against the backdrop of one of Arizona’s most iconic landmarks. Patrons will discover a diverse array of handcrafted artworks and unique creations from dozens of talented artists.

Vintage Market Days: A Very Vintage Christmas

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler

Cost: $5 on Friday | $10 on Saturday & Sunday

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more.

