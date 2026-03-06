Things to do: NASCAR Cup Series, Rodeo Scottsdale, M3F Music Festival, First Friday, Spring Training & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on March 6-8.

Friday, March 6

NASCAR Cup Series Weekend

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Spring NASCAR Weekend will feature two series on one track! Check out the NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series battle it out at Phoenix Raceway. Don't miss this epic doubleheader weekend of high-octane action!

NASCAR | Phoenix Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

Rodeo Scottsdale

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: $35 general admission

The West’s most western rodeo! The Rodeo Scottsdale, also known as the ‘Parada del Sol Rodeo,’ is riding into WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend. Witness champion athletes compete in saddle bronc, bareback bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping, and, of course, bull riding every day.

Check out the 73rd annual Rodeo Scottsdale

M3F Music Festival

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $155

M3F Music Festival has unveiled an all-new, art-centric main stage design for its 23rd edition, returning to Steele Indian School Park on March 6–7!

The Maricopa Home and Landscape Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Admission is $10

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show returns March 6–8 to State Farm Stadium with free parking and an inspiring indoor experience for homeowners, plant enthusiasts, and anyone looking for ideas to elevate their space. Explore home improvement, landscaping, décor, and outdoor living, plus a featured Plant Pavilion showcasing houseplants, garden accessories, and much more.

Fountain Hills Artisan Tour

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Locations across Fountain Hills

Cost: Free event

Discover Fountain Hills’ vibrant art scene on a free, self-guided tour as local artists open their private studios, joined by seven local businesses and eateries hosting pop-up galleries. Meet the makers, watch live demonstrations, and shop one-of-a-kind works—from paintings and metal sculptures to jewelry and ceramics.

First Fridays in the Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay-as-you-wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.

Japanese Friendship Garden

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

Experience the body in motion through art, sound, and active participation. Inspired by Muscle Memory: Lens on the Body, an exhibition drawn from the collections of the Center for Creative Photography and Phoenix Art Museum, this First Friday explores how artists represent the human figure and the lived experiences of movement, aging, and transformation.

Phoenix Art Museum

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

First Friday Fiesta

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Get ready for First Friday Fiesta, the perfect kickoff to the 3rd Annual Mariachi & Folklórico Festival. Enjoy live music from De Cajón, and Mariachi Nueva Fusion! Experience folklórico dance by Tradiciones Dance Company and Primavera Folklorico, along with local vendors, a food truck, and family-friendly fun. A night full of cultura, música, and comunidad you definitely don’t want to miss!

Herberger Theater Center

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

Matt Slocum/AP Phoenix Suns' Grayson Allen plays during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Trisha Yearwood: The Mirror Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets starting at $74

Three-time GRAMMY winner Trisha Yearwood returns to the stage to celebrate the release of her acclaimed new album, The Mirror. She’s joined by friends and fellow songwriters Leslie Satcher and Bridgette Tatum for an intimate acoustic evening of stories and songs.

Peso Pluma and Tito Double P

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: $68 lawn tickets

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Peso Pluma performs at 2025 Suenos Music Festival on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Nine Inch Nails: Peel It Back Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs at 6th Annual VetsAid Concert at Nationwide Arena on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Chippendales

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $60

These men don’t just dance, they perform. You can expect ripped charisma, pulse-pounding choreography, and a stage presence that could melt steel. From pop to rock to sultry R&B, every song turns into a show-stompin’ number that’ll have you singing, laughing, and maybe even blushing a little.

Saturday, March 7

Indian Fair & Market

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: $30 admission

Immerse yourself in an exciting world of art, food, drinks, live entertainment, and so much more at the 68th Annual Indian Fair & Market! Over 600 talented Native artists, carefully selected through a competitive jury process, display their artworks in a lively community celebration where passion, talent, and tradition seamlessly unite as 100+ American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and Canadian First Nations take center stage.

Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market

Back to the Future in Concert with The Phoenix Symphony

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: - Orpheum Theatre

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Recharge your flux capacitor…and get ready to celebrate this unforgettable movie classic! Join Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and a time-traveling DeLorean for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future! Now old and new will experience the thrill of Back to the Future on a big high-def screen with the Phoenix Symphony performing Alan Silvestri’s dazzling musical score live.

Downtown Chandler Barbeque Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

Cost: Tickets start around $22

Get ready for two days of beer sippin’, whiskey tastin’, music listenin’, game playin’, and barbeque eatin’ because the Downtown Chandler Barbeque Festival is coming!

Mariachi & Folklorico Festival

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $52

The 3rd Annual Mariachi & Folklórico Festival at the Herberger Theater Center celebrates Mexican culture with live mariachi, folklórico dance, and performances by Mariachi Los Camperos.

Camila Regresa Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Mexican band Camila, recognized for their impact on Spanish-language pop ballads, expands their successful “REGRESA Tour” with new performances, including a show at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 7.

Sunday, March 8

Hungarian Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Heritage Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The annual Hungarian Heritage Festival in Arizona, known as HunFest, celebrates Hungarian culture with traditional food, music, dance and community activities while promoting heritage and cultural exchange for people of all backgrounds.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $32

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) drives on Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Cactus League Spring Training

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - March 24

Where: 10 stadiums across the Valley

Cost: Click here for more information

Cactus League Spring Training is back! Catch 15 Major League Baseball teams competing at 10 stadiums across the Valley from now until March 24.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo starts his swing on a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ain’t Misbehavin’

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start around $33

The Joint is Jumpin’! This award-winning revue is a jubilant tribute to Fats Waller’s lasting legacy and the enduring charm of swing and jazz. Get ready to jump, jive, and groove as a cast of extraordinary performers brings Waller’s timeless music of the golden age of jazz to life.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: $38 admission

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.

AZREN FEST Arizona Renaissance Festival

Sparky’s Fairway

When: Feb. 20 - March 15

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: $100 for 1 Inferno Bay (max capacity 6 players)

Tee up for the third year of "Sparky's Fairway," the exciting driving range event hosted at the iconic Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils, from Feb. 20 - March 15, 2026. Soak in the luminous sky in Tempe as you aim to hit golf balls from an elevated platform onto Frank Kush Field. Tickets include admission for 6 people per bay. Tee times vary daily.