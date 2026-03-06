Things to do: NASCAR Cup Series, Rodeo Scottsdale, M3F Music Festival, First Friday, Spring Training & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on March 6-8.
Friday, March 6
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Spring NASCAR Weekend will feature two series on one track! Check out the NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series battle it out at Phoenix Raceway. Don't miss this epic doubleheader weekend of high-octane action!
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: $35 general admission
The West’s most western rodeo! The Rodeo Scottsdale, also known as the ‘Parada del Sol Rodeo,’ is riding into WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend. Witness champion athletes compete in saddle bronc, bareback bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping, and, of course, bull riding every day.
When: Friday & Saturday
Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $155
M3F Music Festival has unveiled an all-new, art-centric main stage design for its 23rd edition, returning to Steele Indian School Park on March 6–7!
The Maricopa Home and Landscape Show
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Admission is $10
The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show returns March 6–8 to State Farm Stadium with free parking and an inspiring indoor experience for homeowners, plant enthusiasts, and anyone looking for ideas to elevate their space. Explore home improvement, landscaping, décor, and outdoor living, plus a featured Plant Pavilion showcasing houseplants, garden accessories, and much more.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Locations across Fountain Hills
Cost: Free event
Discover Fountain Hills’ vibrant art scene on a free, self-guided tour as local artists open their private studios, joined by seven local businesses and eateries hosting pop-up galleries. Meet the makers, watch live demonstrations, and shop one-of-a-kind works—from paintings and metal sculptures to jewelry and ceramics.
When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay-as-you-wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.
First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum
When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free admission
Experience the body in motion through art, sound, and active participation. Inspired by Muscle Memory: Lens on the Body, an exhibition drawn from the collections of the Center for Creative Photography and Phoenix Art Museum, this First Friday explores how artists represent the human figure and the lived experiences of movement, aging, and transformation.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.
When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Get ready for First Friday Fiesta, the perfect kickoff to the 3rd Annual Mariachi & Folklórico Festival. Enjoy live music from De Cajón, and Mariachi Nueva Fusion! Experience folklórico dance by Tradiciones Dance Company and Primavera Folklorico, along with local vendors, a food truck, and family-friendly fun. A night full of cultura, música, and comunidad you definitely don’t want to miss!
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $35
Trisha Yearwood: The Mirror Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets starting at $74
Three-time GRAMMY winner Trisha Yearwood returns to the stage to celebrate the release of her acclaimed new album, The Mirror. She’s joined by friends and fellow songwriters Leslie Satcher and Bridgette Tatum for an intimate acoustic evening of stories and songs.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: $68 lawn tickets
Nine Inch Nails: Peel It Back Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $60
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $60
These men don’t just dance, they perform. You can expect ripped charisma, pulse-pounding choreography, and a stage presence that could melt steel. From pop to rock to sultry R&B, every song turns into a show-stompin’ number that’ll have you singing, laughing, and maybe even blushing a little.
Saturday, March 7
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: $30 admission
Immerse yourself in an exciting world of art, food, drinks, live entertainment, and so much more at the 68th Annual Indian Fair & Market! Over 600 talented Native artists, carefully selected through a competitive jury process, display their artworks in a lively community celebration where passion, talent, and tradition seamlessly unite as 100+ American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and Canadian First Nations take center stage.
Back to the Future in Concert with The Phoenix Symphony
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: - Orpheum Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Recharge your flux capacitor…and get ready to celebrate this unforgettable movie classic! Join Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and a time-traveling DeLorean for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future! Now old and new will experience the thrill of Back to the Future on a big high-def screen with the Phoenix Symphony performing Alan Silvestri’s dazzling musical score live.
Downtown Chandler Barbeque Festival
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
Cost: Tickets start around $22
Get ready for two days of beer sippin’, whiskey tastin’, music listenin’, game playin’, and barbeque eatin’ because the Downtown Chandler Barbeque Festival is coming!
Mariachi & Folklorico Festival
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $52
The 3rd Annual Mariachi & Folklórico Festival at the Herberger Theater Center celebrates Mexican culture with live mariachi, folklórico dance, and performances by Mariachi Los Camperos.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Mexican band Camila, recognized for their impact on Spanish-language pop ballads, expands their successful “REGRESA Tour” with new performances, including a show at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 7.
Sunday, March 8
When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Heritage Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
The annual Hungarian Heritage Festival in Arizona, known as HunFest, celebrates Hungarian culture with traditional food, music, dance and community activities while promoting heritage and cultural exchange for people of all backgrounds.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $32
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - March 24
Where: 10 stadiums across the Valley
Cost: Click here for more information
Cactus League Spring Training is back! Catch 15 Major League Baseball teams competing at 10 stadiums across the Valley from now until March 24.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Tempe Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start around $33
The Joint is Jumpin’! This award-winning revue is a jubilant tribute to Fats Waller’s lasting legacy and the enduring charm of swing and jazz. Get ready to jump, jive, and groove as a cast of extraordinary performers brings Waller’s timeless music of the golden age of jazz to life.
When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: $38 admission
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.
When: Feb. 20 - March 15
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: $100 for 1 Inferno Bay (max capacity 6 players)
Tee up for the third year of "Sparky's Fairway," the exciting driving range event hosted at the iconic Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils, from Feb. 20 - March 15, 2026. Soak in the luminous sky in Tempe as you aim to hit golf balls from an elevated platform onto Frank Kush Field. Tickets include admission for 6 people per bay. Tee times vary daily.