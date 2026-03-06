Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How fast are Arizona gas prices rising as Iran War disrupts global oil supply?

The price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude shot up 8.5% Thursday to settle at $81.01 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 4.9% to $85.41 per barrel and is likewise near its highest price since 2024. Prices at U.S. gasoline pumps have already leaped because of them. The average price for a gallon is $3.25, up 9% from $2.98 a week ago, according to auto club AAA.
PHOENIX — Gas prices continue to soar in metro Phoenix and across the state as the ongoing Iran War pushes oil prices higher.

After the price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude shot up Thursday to its highest level in nearly two years, the price of regular gas jumped 14 cents per gallon in metro Phoenix overnight.

According to AAA, the average cost per gallon in the Phoenix area was $3.91 on Friday morning, up from $3.77 the previous day.

Valley gas prices have now risen by 44 cents in the last week and 75 cents in the last month.

The statewide average is a bit lower but also on the rise. It was $3.70 on Friday, $3.58 on Thursday, $3.29 a week ago, and $3.10 a month ago.

Only six states are paying more at the pump than Arizona, with California leading the way at $4.90 per gallon, per AAA.

The national average was up to $3.32 on Friday, 34 cents higher than it was a week ago.

