How fast are Arizona gas prices rising as Iran War disrupts global oil supply?

PHOENIX — Gas prices continue to soar in metro Phoenix and across the state as the ongoing Iran War pushes oil prices higher.

After the price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude shot up Thursday to its highest level in nearly two years, the price of regular gas jumped 14 cents per gallon in metro Phoenix overnight.

According to AAA, the average cost per gallon in the Phoenix area was $3.91 on Friday morning, up from $3.77 the previous day.

At which gas price point would you start changing your spending habits? Weigh in on our poll of the day.

Valley gas prices have now risen by 44 cents in the last week and 75 cents in the last month.

The statewide average is a bit lower but also on the rise. It was $3.70 on Friday, $3.58 on Thursday, $3.29 a week ago, and $3.10 a month ago.

Only six states are paying more at the pump than Arizona, with California leading the way at $4.90 per gallon, per AAA.

The national average was up to $3.32 on Friday, 34 cents higher than it was a week ago.

Check out our gas prices map to find the cheapest stations near you here.