Woman shot by another driver on highway near Apache Junction Thursday night

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on a highway near Apache Junction on Thursday night.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say just after 10:30 p.m., they received reports of a shooting on State Route 88 near milepost 203.

DPS says a suspect fired from a vehicle, striking another vehicle and a woman. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into what led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips.