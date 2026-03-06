Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

Woman shot by another driver on highway near Apache Junction Thursday night

DPS says no arrests have been made at this point
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
DPS
Posted

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on a highway near Apache Junction on Thursday night.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say just after 10:30 p.m., they received reports of a shooting on State Route 88 near milepost 203.

DPS says a suspect fired from a vehicle, striking another vehicle and a woman. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into what led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo