Why does Valley tap water sometimes taste or smell odd?

Experts say minerals and sanitizers can affect flavor, but there are ways to fix it
If your tap water in the Valley has a musty, earthy, or even rotten-egg smell, experts say there’s a reason why. Water experts say minerals picked up along the way, along with the sanitizers used to keep water safe, can sometimes affect how it tastes or smells at the tap. But there are solutions that can help improve the flavor at home.
PHOENIX — If your tap water in the Valley has a musty, earthy, or even rotten-egg smell, experts say there’s a reason why.

Water experts say minerals picked up along the way, along with the sanitizers used to keep water safe, can sometimes affect how it tastes or smells at the tap.

But there are solutions that can help improve the flavor at home.

ABC15 joined Parker and Sons as they tested the tap water of a Gilbert homeowner and walked through some of the options available to improve drinking water at home.

With World Water Day approaching, Parker and Sons is also offering a full home water makeover to someone in need. Nominations are open now through March 15.

You can nominate someone here.

