WATCH: Retiree in AZ woodshop quietly crafts to support children battling cancer

MESA, AZ — Inside a 55+ community woodshop in East Mesa, one retiree is quietly crafting something far more powerful than décor.

Martin Nonhof, a resident of Monte Vista Village Resort, spends hours turning raw wood collected from across the country into handcrafted lidded bowls. But these aren’t just art pieces. They’re “Beads of Courage” bowls, donated to children battling cancer who receive beads marking every procedure, treatment, and milestone in their fight.

Over the past three years, Martin has created and donated more than 75 bowls, including 27 just this past year.

Each one is etched, polished, and made with intention. They’re delivered to families through the Children’s Cancer Network and support the mission of Beads of Courage, a program that helps children document their medical journeys bead by bead.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom learns more about what these handcrafted gifts mean to families and how these sacred keepsakes are Uplifting Arizona.