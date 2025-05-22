Governor Hobbs signs executive order to protect Arizona workers from heat

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has signed an executive order to protect Arizona workers from extreme heat in the workplace.

The order, signed Thursday, directs the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health, to form a task force on workplace heat safety.

It would be composed of industry leaders, worker representatives, and occupational safety and health experts, and the task force would be responsible for drafting and recommending heat guidelines for employers before the end of the year.

The executive order adds to a list of actions Governor Hobbs has taken to help protect Arizonans from extreme heat.

In 2023, the Industrial Commission of Arizona launched its Heat Stress State Emphasis Program to reduce heat-related illnesses and injuries in the workplace through inspections, training, and compliance assistance.

Hobbs' office says starting in 2024 with initial work done by the administration, the number of heat-related workers' compensation claims significantly decreased.

“We are taking action to protect Arizonans from heat risk in the workplace,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Whether building our homes, growing our produce, or manufacturing the next advanced technology, Arizonans deserve to be safe at work. Through this Executive Order, we are partnering with employers to ensure the health and safety of all Arizona workers.”

Hobbs has also put into place an Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan, which led to the creation of the position of Chief Heat Officer in Arizona, as the state looks to get ahead of extreme heat risks for all Arizonans.

The efforts of the state may also be playing a part in the number of heat-related deaths in Maricopa County.

After a record number of deaths in 2023, the county reported the first drop in heat-related deaths in 2024 since 2014.