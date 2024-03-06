Arizona Department of Health Services names first Chief Heat Officer

PHOENIX — Arizona's first Chief Heat Officer has been named.

Eugene Livar will assume the new role in the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The position was created as part of the Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan put into place by Governor Katie Hobbs.

In this position, Livar will oversee the implementation of the plan and coordinate partnerships between state agencies, county health departments, local municipalities, communities, the private sector, and community-based organizations.

ADHS has also hired a heat relief coordinator who will serve as the point of contact between the state and county coordinators putting the plan into place.

This announcement comes after what was one of the hottest summers on record in the Valley.

According to the final Maricopa County Health Department heat report in 2023, there were almost 600 heat deaths last year, with more still under investigation.