July 2023 sets multiple new heat records across Arizona

PHOENIX — July 2023 is going down in the history books thanks to the brutal and unrelenting heat wave that gripped not only the Valley but the entire state.

Phoenix saw a temperature of 110º or hotter every single day from June 30th to July 30th. That makes a record-setting 31 days in a row of extreme heat.

Previously, that record was 18 consecutive days.

The high temperature in Phoenix also soared to 115º and above 17 days this month. That's the most 115º plus days ever recorded in a single year and we could still see more before the summer is done.

July temperatures also soared to some of the highest levels ever recorded with three days of highs at 119º.

As if those scorching hot days weren't bad enough, it was the lack of overnight relief that really made this heat wave unlike any other.

For 16 straight days, the Phoenix temperature did not drop below 90º. That's more than double the previous record-long streak.

In fact, it was so warm overnight through the month of July that an all-time record warm low temperature of 97º degrees was set on the morning of July 19th.

It wasn't just Phoenix setting records, however.

In Flagstaff, highs hit 90º or hotter for 10 straight days, the second-longest streak on record.

In Tucson, they hit a temperature of 100º or more for 45 days straight, the longest streak on record!

Although the official numbers won't be final until midnight, July 2023 will undoubtedly go down as the hottest month ever so far for the city of Phoenix with an average temperature above 100º.