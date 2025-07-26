Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Silent Witness: Family seeks answers after 21-year-old found dead in Goodyear canal in 2020

GOODYEAR — This week’s Silent Witness case highlights the death of 21-year-old Benny Galvan, whose body was found in a Goodyear canal nearly five years ago.

According to Goodyear police, Benny was discovered around 6:23 a.m. on September 8, 2020, in the area of Pebble Creek Parkway and Virginia Avenue. His death is being investigated as a suspicious death, and detectives are still working to determine what led up to the discovery.

Authorities are urging anyone who knew Benny or has information about what happened that morning to come forward anonymously through Silent Witness.

Benny’s parents shared a message with the community, describing him as a loving son and a cherished brother who had a deep faith in Jesus Christ. They said he was passionate about helping others and had a love for basketball and swimming. A talented player, Benny looked up to Kobe Bryant and embraced everything about the game.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. A reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest or helps move the case forward

