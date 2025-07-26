Inclusive Valley car show puts kids in driver's seat

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A show featuring some of the world's most exclusive sports cars in Scottsdale transformed into an inclusive event, bringing joy to children with cerebral palsy.

The Fast Lane Drive Car Club partnered with United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona to create a special experience where children could sit in the driver's seat of rare luxury vehicles.

Lamborghinis, Porches, Ferraris and more took over a Scottsdale parking lot, but the real power wasn't just under the hood, it was in the smiles these dream cars brought to the childrens faces.

“He loves Lightning McQueen, we're trying to get him to learn to say 'Ka-Chow!'" Amber Enriquez said.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

For 3-year-old Benjamin and his mom Amber, it was the perfect way to spend Saturday morning. Benjamin has cerebral palsy, which means taking him to public events often requires extensive planning.

"It just takes us a little longer for us to get places, and explore places," Enriquez said.

Having an event specifically designed with children like Benjamin in mind made all the difference for Enriquez and other UCP families.

"It's so special. The gratitude we have that this is here for us and other families...something he can attend, enjoy, and interact...it's exciting he can just be himself and happy," Enriquez said.

Ian Blair, who leads the Fast Lane Drive Car Club Phoenix chapter, believes that owning luxury cars comes with a responsibility to give back to the community.

"I had some kids sit in my car, gave away a couple gifts, it was great," Blair said.

The event was just one initiative from the club's foundation that aims to make a positive impact.

"We have the Fast Lane Drive foundation, so we raise money for things throughout the year and it's nice to be able to put it to good use," Blair said.

Fast Lane Drive donated $1,500 to United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona.