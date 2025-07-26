Two hikers rescued off Camelback Mountain in heat-related emergency

PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized after being rescued off Camelback Mountain Saturday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire crews say the first 911 call came in just after 11 a.m. from the Echo Canyon Trail.

A group of eight hikers, all visiting from out of town, were struggling with heat-related symptoms while making their way down the mountain.

Multiple rescue teams hiked up to assist. Six hikers were able to continue down the trail with help.

One person had to be wheeled down on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Another hiker was airlifted off the mountain by Firebird 10, the department’s rescue helicopter. That person was also transported in stable condition.