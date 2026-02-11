Officer hurt after a shooting involving Queen Creek police Tuesday night

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — An officer is hurt after a shooting involving Queen Creek police on Tuesday.

Queen Creek police say it happened near Pima and Meridan roads.

Police had originally posted a warning to residents of Ironwood Crossing to lock their doors as the agency assisted the Pinal County Sheriff's Office while they searched for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Later, the department said the threat was over, and the suspect had been shot by officers.

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One Queen Creek officer reportedly suffered minor injuries.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known.

The East Valley Critical Response Team will investigate the shooting.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the Valley on Tuesday. Earlier, Goodyear police were involved in a shooting near I-10 and Litchfield Road. The person shot was pronounced dead and an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.