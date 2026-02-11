Chiricahua National Monument showcases unique rock formations and otherworldly hikes

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rising from the high desert of southeastern Arizona, Chiricahua National Monument offers some of the state’s most striking and lesser-known natural scenery.
WILLCOX, AZ — Rising from the high desert of southeastern Arizona, Chiricahua National Monument offers some of the state’s most striking and lesser-known natural scenery.

The park is known for its dramatic hoodoos, columns and massive balancing rocks formed nearly 27 million years ago after a volcanic eruption blanketed the region in ash.

Over millions of years, wind and water carved the hardened material into the towering formations seen today.

Hikers say the monument feels unlike anywhere else in Arizona, with trails passing through narrow rock corridors and opening to sweeping views of nature.

Beyond recreation, the land carries deep historical and cultural importance, long revered by Apache tribes who once lived in the region.

Less crowded than many popular Arizona destinations, Chiricahua National Monument remains a hidden gem for those seeking scenery, history and a reminder of nature’s immense power.

For those not up for hiking, a scenic drive loops through the monument, offering sweeping views of the rocks.

Chiricahua National Monument is located in Willcox, about three and a half hours from Phoenix.

