Man at center of Flagstaff gun battle that led to helicopter crash faces dozens of charges

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The suspect in the active shooter police situation in Flagstaff last week has been charged with 50 criminal counts, including two counts of murder.

Terrell Storey, 50, was shot and taken into custody last Wednesday night after a two-hour gun battle with officers, according to Flagstaff police.

Police had responded to a neighborhood near Lowell Observatory on a report of domestic violence.

Video in the player above shows previous coverage of the crash.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter, Ranger 56, was flying overhead to assist the operation. It crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic on board. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

RELATED: What happens next in the DPS helicopter crash investigation

In a direct complaint, the Coconino County Attorney's Office charged Storey with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of the helicopter crew.

Storey also faces 23 counts of aggravated assault. Court documents accuse him of using his rifle to put officers and others in fear of being hurt. None were actually injured.

Other charges include endangerment, disorderly conduct, burglary, and misconduct involving weapons.