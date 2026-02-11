WM Phoenix Open recycles more than 900 tons of trash each year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — For 13 consecutive years, the WM Phoenix Open has been recognized as the largest zero-waste sporting event in the world.

WM leads the effort to divert 98% of waste from the landfill through recycling, composting, donation and energy generation. Nothing goes to waste.

In 2025, the WMPO recycled about 930 tons of material, 12,000 pounds of glass, and 150 tons of building materials.

“The scrim, the white siding that you see on a lot of the structures out here can actually be converted into a trash or a recycling cart which actually goes to someone’s house to be used for their recycling or trash bins,” said Chris Henk, Senior District Manager for Waste Management in Phoenix.

