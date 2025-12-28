Blank wall becomes a canvas for hope at transitional housing center

PHOENIX — A blank wall is being transformed into a powerful symbol of hope at Rosalie’s Place, a transitional housing center operated by St. Vincent de Paul in downtown Phoenix.

Residents working to rebuild their lives are also helping create something lasting, one brushstroke at a time, by painting a massive mural on campus.

The wall stands 10 feet tall and stretches 40 feet wide, and it’s part of a three-mural project led by local muralist Jesse Perry.

“This is wall three of a three-wall project here at St Vincent DePaul in Downtown Phoenix. We are halfway through, and we are starting to add the color on this project,” Perry said.

Rather than painting it alone, Perry is inviting others to help bring the mural to life.

“The folks helping today, they are residents of our transitional housing programs,” said Julia Matthies with St. Vincent de Paul.

One of those residents is Anne Allen, who lives at Rosalie’s Place. She says being part of the project gives her a sense of pride and purpose.

“You go to other places out there where you need help, and you don’t get the help that you need,” Allen said.

She says the support she’s found at Rosalie’s Place has helped her move forward after difficult times.

“They’re giving us that time that we need in our life to build, and rebuild, after tragedy,” Allen said.

For those picking up a paintbrush, staff say the mural represents much more than art on a wall.

“We want to give them a sense of hope that this situation is not forever, and there’s a sense of community, working together to end their homelessness,” Matthies said.

Perry says the project is personal for him as well.

“I’ve been in that position where I’ve needed a helping hand up. So to be able to give back, using my skill to give people some hope, it makes me feel fulfilled,” he said.

The mural is one of three painted on campus, and the goal is to have the final wall completed in time for the new year.