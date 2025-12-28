Valley shoppers hoping post-Christmas donations at thrift shops result in good finds

PHOENIX — It is after Christmas, and you might be thinking about how to get rid of unwanted gifts or declutter your closets to make room for the new.

Thrift shops like Goodwill say they see a huge influx of donations during this time.

“I would never donate a Christmas gift," said Lane Dorunda, a Phoenix resident. “If I did donate a Christmas gift, I wouldn’t say anything.”

These Goodwill shoppers are hoping that after-Christmas drop-offs might mean quality markdowns on great merchandise.

“They got more stuff. A lot of stuff. I could see why. It’s after Christmas. Everybody get rid of their old stuff and come in with the new," said Catherine Gonzales.

Goodwill says many are looking to declutter their homes to make room for all the gifts during Christmas.

“There were some sheets and some bedding, some clothes, some old kids’ toys, stuff like that," said Nate Hughes.

According to an IBISWORLD industry analysis, Arizona's secondhand retail industry, including thrift shops and pawn shops, has grown about seven percent every year since the pandemic.

It is nearly a billion-dollar market now.

“People need Goodwill to be who they are, which is a place where you go when you need clothes and can’t afford it anywhere else, said Eztli Barrera.

Axios Phoenix also reports that the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona launched six new locations and a clearance center.

And with the National Retail Federation saying nearly three-quarters of all stores now charge some sort of return fee, including stores like JCPenney and Marshall's, many might be thinking of donating instead.

“There’s enough people who won’t charge for returns that I think there’s a competitive advantage for those who will let you return things for free," said Hughes.